Gunfight breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar

Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 22, 2025, 14:19 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 14:19 IST
Videos May 22, 2025, 14:19 IST

An exchange of fire was reported between security forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday morning, the J&K Police said.

