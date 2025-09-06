LOGIN
Gujarat ropeway accident: Victims include locals, Kashmir residents & a Rajasthani

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 22:41 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 22:41 IST
Six people were killed on Saturday afternoon after a cargo ropeway trolley collapsed at the Shaktipeeth site on Pavagadh Hill in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, police said.

