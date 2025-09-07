LOGIN
Gujarat: 6 Killed After Wire of Cargo Ropeway Snaps at Temple

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 13:05 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 13:05 IST
Six people, including workers and liftmen, died after a cargo ropeway crashed at Pavagadh's hill temple on Saturday. The accident occurred due to a rope break, and an investigation is underway.

