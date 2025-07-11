LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Guinness World Record In The Sky: Largest Drone Light Show Ever Sets New World Record in China
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 18:45 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 18:45 IST
Guinness World Record In The Sky: Largest Drone Light Show Ever Sets New World Record in China
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 18:45 IST

Guinness World Record In The Sky: Largest Drone Light Show Ever Sets New World Record in China

A Chinese drone company has broken the Guinness World Record for most drones flown simultaneously in a 13-minute flight that involved 1,374 drones spread over a kilometer.

Trending Topics

trending videos