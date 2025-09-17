LOGIN
Guinea: Vote Will Pave The Way For Military Leader To Contest For Top Job

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 24:21 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 24:21 IST
A key vote is set to pave the way for a military leader to contest for the nation’s top job. The development sparks debate over democracy, governance, and military influence in politics.

