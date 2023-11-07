Guinea Ex-Dictator Botched Escape

At least nine people died in gun battles after armed men stormed into a jail in guinea's capital and briefly freed former military ruler moussa dadis camara and other detained army officers. Troops searched houses and cars after the break-in, found the former president camara and two of the escaped officers and put them back in conakry's central house prison the same day. The clashes underlined the fragile security situation in the west african country, which is ruled by a military junta that seized power in 2021.