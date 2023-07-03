Guatemala citizens demand new election

Here, we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Bernardo Arevalo, a candidate for president of Guatemala, has pleaded for the provisional injunction by the nation's highest court, Alfred, to be lifted. This comes amid calls for new elections by Guatemalans, who are protesting outside the Supreme Electoral Tribunal over an alleged electoral fraud. The OAS has urged respect for the will of the people in order to maintain the fullest confidence.