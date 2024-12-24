India’s latest tax hikes have sparked widespread discussions among businesses and consumers. First up, the country’s 32 billion dollar used car market is bracing for a shift. The GST council approved an increase in the GST rate on used cars, including electric vehicles, from 12 percent to 18 percent. Meanwhile, the council also increased the GST rate on caramel popcorn to 18 percent. This decision impacts popcorn sold in cinemas, where caramel popcorn constitutes around 10 percent of total popcorn sales.