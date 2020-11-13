Grounded Malaysian pilot dons uniform to sell food

Nov 13, 2020, 03.05 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Every morning, Malaysian aircraft pilot Azrin Mohamad Zawawi dons his white captain's uniform and hat before heading to work - not at the airport, but to the small noodle stall that he now runs in a suburb just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur.
Read in App