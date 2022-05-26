Groceries become costlier in United States, 'Lunchflation' is here to stay

Published: May 26, 2022, 11:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Covid-19 pandemic seems to be under control for now in several parts of the world, normalcy is returning but what is not normal is the cost of lunch in the US. Lunch inflation is here and it's pinching office goers pockets.
Read in App