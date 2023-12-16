Green transition & fiscal strain: Impact of Germany's debt brake suspension

Germany makes a bold fiscal move as it approves the 2023 supplementary budget, breaking free from its self-imposed borrowing cap. A recent constitutional court ruling forced the government to rethink spending plans, leading to a dramatic shift in financial strategy. The absolute majority in the bundestag, with 414 votes in favor, 242 against, and 9 abstentions, paves the way for the unprecedented move to exceed the debt brake by 44.8 billion euros, addressing a 60-billion-euro financial gap.