'Green Skills' are key to remain job ready in 21st century

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Gain green skills to remain job-ready in the 21st century that's what LinkedIn's Global Green Skills Report 2023 tells us. What are green skills? The United Nations defines green skills as technical knowledge and abilities that "enable the effective use of green technologies and processes in professional settings"

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos