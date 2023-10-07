Greek Politician Stefanos Kasselakis discloses surrogacy plans, testing taboo

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
The first elected official in Greece to openly declare he is gay, Stefanos Kasselakis last month achieved one of the biggest upsets in Greek political history by winning the leadership of Syriza, the left-wing main opposition party.

