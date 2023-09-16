"Greed & Fear" report puts the spotlight on India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
According to Chris Wood of Jefferies and his renowned "Greed & Fear" report, valuations in India's midcap segment appear rich, although they still remain below historical averages. On the other hand, larger companies in the country seem fairly valued. One key risk highlighted in the report is the potential impact of rising crude oil prices, which could stoke inflation. However, the report remains bullish on India in the long term and suggests that any market pullback from these levels should be seen as a golden buying opportunity for long-term investors.

