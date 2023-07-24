Greece wildfire in Rhode Islands forces tourists to flee

Moving on from India to neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Where monsoon rainfall continues to cause problems. The torrential rains have caused flooding, landslides leading to loss of lives and damage to infrastructure. In Pakistan, at least 13 people have died and seven have been injured due to landslides and heavy rains. Nine people lost their lives in rain-related incidents over the last 48 hours in the northwestern province of khyber pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rainfall & thunderstorms wreaked havoc, causing damage to dozens of houses in the region.