Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis concerned over Afghan refugees, fears 2015 crisis

Oct 02, 2021, 12:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis tours newest migrant camp after the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, fears refugee inflow. However, Mitsotakis stated that he won't allow the repeat of 2015 Greece migration crisis.
