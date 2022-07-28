Gravitas: Zelensky poses for Vogue as Ukraine loses towns to Russia

Published: Jul 28, 2022
The war in Ukraine has entered its 155th day. The country has lost major towns and cities to Russia. What is Ukraine's President doing? Volodymyr Zelensky is posing for the cover of Vogue. Palki Sharma tells you all about it.
