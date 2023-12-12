Gravitas: Zara's 'Anti-Palestinian' Ad ignites boycott calls | Fashion Brand express 'regret'
Is war and tragedy an aesthetic concept? These questions emerge in light of Zara's recent ad campaign. The fashion brand's new campaign is under fire. Its photoshoot featured mannequins, with missing limbs, statues covered in white sheets, and models standing in the middle of what looked like rubble. The ad campaign drew flak with some saying that the photoshoot resembled images of the Israeli assault on the people of Gaza.