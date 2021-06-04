Gravitas: Xi Jinping seeks "Loveable" image for China

Jun 04, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Xi Jinping wants to give China an image makeover. He wants senior leaders and diplomats to present a China that is "friendly, loveable and trustworthy". How are the wolf warriors responding to the diktat? WION’s Palki Sharma tells you.
