Gravitas: Xi Jinping orders soldiers to have more kids

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
To deal with the plummeting birthrate and an ageing population, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered military personnel to have more kids. CCP has appointed a new chief at the Ministry of finance as China battles with ballooning local government debt. China's property market is also in trouble as Evergrande chairman faces a police probe.

