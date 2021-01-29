Gravitas: Wuhan virus: United States demands 'robust and clear' probe into origins

Jan 29, 2021, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
After China pushed conspiracy theories on the origin of the virus, The US has demanded a 'robust and clear' probe from the WHO team in Wuhan. The Biden government has said it will work with allies to evaluate the 'credibility' of the WHO report.
