Gravitas: Wuhan virus triggers a shortage of face masks
Jan 31, 2020, 12.10 AM(IST)
People are turning to face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus. But, Pharmacies are running out of them. From Hong Kong, to Manila and even Bangkok - countries affected by the Wuhan virus are running short of face masks.