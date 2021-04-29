Gravitas | Wuhan virus surge: India sets new world record in daily active cases

Apr 29, 2021, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's second wave is now a matter of global concern. In the last 24 hours, India has set a new world record in daily infections - with over 360,000 new cases. For the first time, India has recorded more than 3,000 deaths in a day.
