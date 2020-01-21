LIVE TV
Gravitas: Wuhan Virus Alert Across Asia
Jan 21, 2020, 10.30 PM(IST)
The mysterious virus that surfaced in China has spread to several countries and reached as far away as Australia. Nearly 300 people have been infected and at least six people have died. In response, India has issued a travel advisory for China.