Gravitas: Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic: Will the winter make it worse?

Oct 17, 2020, 12.00 AM(IST)
Follow Us
How bad will the Wuhan Coronavirus be this winter? Will the cold weather drive up the infections? Will you have to wait for the vaccine till 2022? Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you why the pandemic may not end with the year 2020.