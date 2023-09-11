Gravitas: 'Worst Experience ...': Fans Fume After AR Rahman Concert Fiasco | Here's What Happened

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
AR Rahman fans in Chennai are angry. They are furious after his concert wasn’t managed properly. There were reports of sexual harassment against women and children being separated from their parents. AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning music composer, has also apologised. Molly Gambhir gets you a report.

