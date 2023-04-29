Gravitas: World's first para-astronaut John Mcfall makes maiden zero-gravity trip!

In the autumn of 2000, a bike accident left young John McFall without his right leg. His life changed overnight but he was not going to give up. In fact, john was only getting started twenty two years and countless Paralympic medals later, John McFall became the world's first specially abled astronaut, appointed by the European space agency. The para-astronaut experienced his first zero gravity parabolic flight test on Thursday. As he took his first 'vomit comet' to space!