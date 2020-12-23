Gravitas: Will vaccines work against the new Wuhan Virus strains?

Dec 23, 2020, 11.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Lockdowns have returned, contact tracing is on again. The mutant strains of the Wuhan virus are keeping the world on edge. Will the existing vaccine work against these far more potent variants? WION's Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you a report.
