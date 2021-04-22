Gravitas: Will the world's biggest polluters unite to tackle climate change? 

Apr 22, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The US is the biggest carbon polluter in history. It now wants countries like India to set ambitious targets and reduce emissions. Will Washington's approach work? WION’s Palki Sharma decodes the Leaders Climate Summit for you.  
