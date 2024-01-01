LIVE TV

Gravitas | Will the Ukraine war never end?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
What is the future of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2024? The Kremlin is unwilling to relent, Ukrainian forces too will not retreat. Has it become a forever war? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos