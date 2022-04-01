Gravitas: Will Shehbaz Sharif be Pakistan's next PM?

Apr 01, 2022, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Imran Khan has refused to resign, but Pakistan's opposition has already named Shehbaz Sharif as the next Prime Minister. Who is Shehbaz Sharif? What are his political views? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
