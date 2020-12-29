Gravitas: Will China pick the next Dalai Lama?

Dec 29, 2020, 12.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The institution of the Dalai Lama has its foundation on reincarnation. Traditionally, the Dalai Lama has always chosen his successor. China now wants to cherry-pick the next Tibetan spiritual leader. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you why.
