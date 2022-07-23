Gravitas: Wild Cheetah will return to India after 7 decades

Published: Jul 23, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Cheetah is all set for a return to India's forests after more than 70 years. Namibia and India have inked a deal to reintroduce wild Cheetahs in India. Palki Sharma tells you more about India's plan.
