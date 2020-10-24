Gravitas: Why WION's interview with Taiwan's Foreign Minister has rattled China

Oct 24, 2020, 12.50 AM(IST)
Rattled by an interview with Taiwan's Foreign Minister, China shot off a protest letter to WION. The Chinese Embassy accused WION of 'seriously violating' the One-China principle. WION's Palki Sharma brings you WION's response.