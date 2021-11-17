Gravitas: Why the world must boycott 2022 Winter Olympics

Nov 17, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Activists are calling the 2022 Winter Olympics the "Genocide Games". More than 180 rights groups have called for a complete boycott. But Beijing is being protected by complicit stakeholders & reluctant politicians. Palki Sharma tells you more.
