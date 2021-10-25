Gravitas: Why Japanese Society doesn't approve of this Royal Wedding

Oct 25, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
He's an aspiring lawyer, She's a real-life princess. The wedding of Japan's Princess Mako to 'commoner' Kei Komuro has the hallmarks of a Royal fairytale. But Japanese society says the union is 'cursed'. Palki Sharma tells you why.
Read in App