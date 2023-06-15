Gravitas: Why Israel does not agree with China's peace plan?

On Wednesday, China said it had established a 'strategic partnership' with the Palestinian authority. As part of this, Xi Jinping has proposed a three point plan as a possible solution to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict. According to Xi Jinping, the way to bring about peace between Israel and Palestine is a two-state solution, with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. Mohammed Saleh gets you the story.