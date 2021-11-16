Gravitas: Why is UK hiding the Mountbatten papers?

Nov 16, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The UK is paying over $800,000 to hide diaries and letters of Lord and Lady Mountbatten. What was written in them? What did Mountbatten pen down in his diary? Did he mention Nehru? Gandhi? or Jinnah? Palki Sharma tells you.
