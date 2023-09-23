Gravitas: Why is China picking up a fight with everyone?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
China seems to be at war with the entire world. It has banned 3 Indian athletes from the Asian Games. It has restricted the export of rare earths to the U.S. It is also trying to browbeat Taiwan into submission. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

