Gravitas: Why is China blocking access to the Wuhan Lab?

Jan 19, 2021, 12.55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The United States wants WHO investigators to look at the records of the Wuhan Lab. It believes that several researchers inside the lab became sick in the autumn of 2019 - before the 1st case of the Wuhan virus. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
