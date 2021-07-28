Gravitas: Why is Blinken 'inspecting' Indian democracy?

Jul 28, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed sensitive domestic issues with a group of Indian civil society leaders. Why is the US meddling in India's domestic affairs? Where will India draw the line? WION's Palki Sharma tells you.
