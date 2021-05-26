Gravitas: Why is Antony Blinken in Israel?

May 26, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reached Jerusalem after 11 days of rocket-fire & killings. The visit is aimed at 'cementing' the ceasefire. Palki Sharma asks: Can America really claim credit for peace?
Read in App