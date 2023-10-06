Gravitas: Why Indian celebs are under scanner in Mahadev Betting Scam

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
A-listed Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by India's law enforcement agency over the Mahadev betting app. Why are they under the scanner? What is the Mahadev App and how did it defraud people of millions of dollars every day?

