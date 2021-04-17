Gravitas: Why do we need a third vaccine dose?

Apr 17, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Have you received both your doses of the Wuhan Virus vaccine? The CEO of Pfizer says you'll likely need a 3rd dose. Will other vaccine-makers follow suit? Watch this report by WION's Palki Sharma to find out.
