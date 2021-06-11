Gravitas: Why did America deny approval to Covaxin?

Jun 11, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Covaxin has been denied emergency use authorisation in the US. The vaccine is yet to be listed on the WHO's list of approved vaccines. The lack of global approvals has put a question mark on travel, work & study plans of millions of Indians.
