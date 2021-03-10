Gravitas: Why are people in Senegal protesting?

Mar 10, 2021, 12.15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Do you know what's happening in #Senegal? It is witnessing the worst unrest in a decade. 5 people have died, foreign businesses are being ransacked & the capital city has been paralysed. Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you a report.
Read in App