Gravitas: Why are Mpox cases surging in China?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
China is reporting a spike in Mpox cases. From 106 cases in June to 491 by July-end, the infections are spreading at an alarming pace. What explains this? Molly Gambhir reports.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos