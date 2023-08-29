Gravitas: Why airlines are obsessed with weight- your and your bag's

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Not just your luggage, you too must now stand on a weighing scale before boarding your flight. Airlines around the world are weighing their passengers at boarding gate. Over the years, airlines have modified the flight experience to cut weight and cost. What explains the obsession with weight?

