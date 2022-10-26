Gravitas: Why Adidas dumped Kanye West

Published: Oct 26, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Adidas has ended its partnership with Ye - the rapper who was formally known as Kanye West. Fashion House Balenciaga, studio MRC Entertainment and talent agency CAA have also snapped ties with the artist. Molly Gambhir tells you why.
