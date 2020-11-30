Gravitas: Who killed Mohsen Fakhrizadeh?

Nov 30, 2020, 11.45 PM(IST)
10 months after the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been killed near Tehran. Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh? Who is behind the assassination? What are the implications of his death?
